He Started Crying When He Found Out That His Girlfriend Kissed And Cuddled With Another Guy, But Now She Wants To Still Continue Being Friends With This Guy Too

This 27-year-old guy has a girlfriend who is 34, and he says their relationship is really built on trust and honesty.

They have been dating for close to a year now, and last week, his girlfriend attended a huge music festival.

His girlfriend booked the trip alone since she bought her ticket back before they had even met. He didn’t have a problem with his girlfriend still going on the trip, but he did have an awful feeling as soon as she left.

He just chalked it up to feeling sad that he was all by himself, but it seems that his gut instinct was onto something.

“She had mentioned before our relationship having experimented with open relationships and having a tendency to easily fall in love, but also that it didn’t seem to work for her,” he explained.

“I am extremely monogamous and have set the boundaries early on that I would not be okay with any kind of romantic engagement with anyone else. We had agreed on it, and there seemed to be no issues on that front.”

Well, his girlfriend returned from her trip over the weekend, and the following morning, she mentioned that they needed to have a chat.

While they sat down to talk, his girlfriend revealed to him that she met a guy she found “interesting” and that she not only kissed him but cuddled with him too on the trip.

That information destroyed him, and he never thought his girlfriend would be capable of cheating on him.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.