He Wanted To Check His Wife’s Browser History After Their Child Ordered A $500 Xbox Without Permission, But She Wouldn’t Hand Over Her Phone And Cleared All Of Her Searches

This man has been married to his wife for 13 years, and over the course of their entire relationship, he’s never had to snoop through her phone for any reason.

They’ve had various discussions about privacy expectations, and his wife claimed to like having her own privacy.

“Which has always slightly bothered me,” he admitted.

“I always told her everything personal and told her that at any point she has full access to anything on my phone or anything really.”

Plus, his wife already knows all of his passwords, so it’s not like she couldn’t log in if she wanted to.

Regardless, their different views on privacy weren’t a major issue until just the other day– when they both noticed that an expensive purchase had been made on their card.

Apparently, the bill came from the same online store where his wife normally orders their weekly food. But it wasn’t for food; it was for a $500 Minecraft Xbox.

At that point, it was obvious that one of their kids– who are 5 and 8 years old– was behind the large bill. And since that specific site required login information, he and his wife determined that the kids could have only made the purchase on a device that was already logged in.

This limited his kids’ options to either their PC or his wife’s phone.

