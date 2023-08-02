Her Dad’s Wife Kept Telling Her To Get A Job, So She Called The Woman Out For Being Hypocritical Since She Also Doesn’t Work

This 24-year-old woman has been staying at her dad’s summer house with him and his wife, Monica. It’s also crucial to mention that neither she nor Monica has a job.

Yet, she claims that her dad’s wife has always had a huge issue with her being unemployed.

Apparently, Monica just believes she should really be working and even thinks that her dad should be pressuring her to get a job.

Her dad has refused to do that, though, so Monica continues making “odd thinly-veiled” comments about her employment status. And she just keeps ignoring them.

Yet, just two days ago, the tension came to a head.

While she was sitting out by the pool, Monica walked over to sit next to her– which she found pretty odd from the beginning.

Then, Monica asked her what her plans were for the rest of the summer.

“I said I was having several friends come and visit after Monica goes home,” she recalled.

At that point, Monica started asking how she and all of her friends had so much free time. And not before long, the conversation turned back to her work status.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.