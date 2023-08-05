Her Fiancé’s Parents Are Threatening To Withhold Their Wedding Contribution Unless Her Fiancé Gets A Prenup Against Her

This 28-year-old woman is set to get married to her 28-year-old fiancé, who she has been with for four years, in just five weeks. Yet, all of a sudden, he wants a prenup to withhold alimony from her in case they get divorced in the future.

This makes zero sense to her since she has been her fiancé’s support system throughout his entire four years of residency.

To be clear, she didn’t support him financially since they both had salaried jobs. But she was there for her fiancé emotionally, and they have lived off a tight budget since the start of their relationship.

Her fiancé’s debt pushed him to take her on very few dates, and when it came to household responsibilities, she did the heavy lifting.

“I’ve done all of the cooking, cleaning, and taking care of him and our dog while working full-time ever since we moved in one and a half years ago and did a significant amount for the two years prior to moving in,” she recalled.

She wants to clarify that she isn’t trying to “keep count.” Regardless, she feels as though their relationship has been completely unequal– with her putting in 80% of the effort, while her fancé put in 20%.

She wasn’t even angry about this at the time, either, since she knew this arrangement would be their reality for a while, given her fiancé’s current work schedule.

They also agreed three years ago not to get a prenup since her fiancé had no substantial assets. Plus, they both settled on the idea of her quitting her job and becoming a stay-at-home mom after she got pregnant in two or three years.

Yet, her fiancé’s parents– who have reportedly been trying to ruin their relationship ever since they moved in together– have butted in and trashed the entire plan.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.