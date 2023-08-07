Her Husband Has Been Boring Her To Tears, So She Wants To Divorce Him Because She Needs Her Life To Be More Exciting While She’s Still Young And Hot

This 34-year-old woman and her 37-year-old husband have been together for 16 years and married for nearly 14 of them. They first started dating when she was in high school, and he was in college.

Recently, they moved back to America after living abroad for quite some time. She has a wonderful career and a killer salary, and she only wants to keep climbing the corporate ladder.

Her husband’s job is decent, and he works remotely. Between the two of them, they certainly have disposable income, and since they don’t have children, it’s easy for them to enjoy being able to spend whatever they want. They’re honestly hoping they can retire sometime soon as well.

While everything appears wonderful on the outside, everything is not ok on the inside for her.

Throughout the past 6 months, give or take, she constantly thinks about how bored she is, and it begins each morning when she leaves for work.

“I’m so bored,” she explained. “I should be happy, I have a great marriage, a great job, I’m attractive and healthy, everything that I should need to be happy.”

“We don’t have a lot of independence in our relationship, and I miss so much just being ‘me.’ We do just about everything together, and I am generally the person who plans our whole life (vacations/social/drive our career moves).”

“I find myself wanting to be with someone who matches my energy for a passionate life full of excitement. He would be happy to sit at home unless I planned activities for us to do.”

Then, her husband went away for a month to spend time with his family, and that gave her the space she needed to think about how she envisions the next steps in her life.

