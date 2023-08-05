He’s Considering Breaking Up With His Girlfriend Because She Kept Meeting Up With Her Ex Early On In Their Relationship

This 23-year-old guy and his girlfriend, who is 21, started dating just under a year ago. But as soon as they started dating, she was in no rush to remove her ex-boyfriend from her life.

In fact, even after they were three months into their relationship, his girlfriend continued meeting up with her ex-boyfriend to get coffee. She never told him that was happening, either.

Then, once he found out what was going on, he decided to confront his girlfriend. He was also clear about being really uncomfortable with the situation.

“She said she understood, and it wasn’t going to happen again,” he recalled.

Yet, about a month later, he was talking to his girlfriend when she casually mentioned that she had met up with her ex-boyfriend and grabbed coffee with him the week before.

At that moment, he felt betrayed, and he actually broke up with his girlfriend on the spot.

He pointed out how she had done the one thing that really bothered him, and his girlfriend knew that.

Still, the next day, his girlfriend wound up calling him, and they met up for– surprise, surprise– a coffee date.

“And we started our relationship again under the idea that she understands my pain and didn’t want me to be hurt,” he revealed.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.