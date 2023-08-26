He’s Refusing To Let His Girlfriend Move In With Him Because They’re Not Married Yet

This 29-year-old guy has been dating his girlfriend, who is also 29, for one year. Not long before they met, he also bought a nice house.

It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms and is located in a good neighborhood. So, he plans to raise a family in the home one day.

His girlfriend, on the other hand, currently rents an apartment and has a roommate.

“Her finances are actually pretty solid. No major debts, but she would never get qualified for a mortgage on her income,” he said.

But recently, she asked him when he was going to allow her to move in.

He was taken aback by the question and asked his girlfriend what she meant. Afterward, she pointed out how they had been dating for a year already.

However, he has a different perspective on the timeline for when it’s appropriate for her to move in. More specifically, he wants to wait until he gets married to someone to let them move into his home.

“She’s known since the beginning of the relationship that I want two years to get to know someone before marriage, so that’s a minimum of one year away,” he explained.

His response just made his girlfriend upset, though, and she pointed out how other couples– including some of their friends– already live together, and everything is fine.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.