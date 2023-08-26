His Girlfriend Asked To Move In With Him, But His One Condition Is That He Doesn’t Want Her To Keep Her Dog

This guy has been dating his girlfriend, Kate, for about two years. He feels like they have a good relationship, too, without any major disagreements or conflicts.

“I would like to see where things go with her,” he admitted.

That’s why he was even considering asking Kate to move in with him. However, one issue prevented him from doing that: the fact that his girlfriend has a dog.

Kate’s dog is a German Shepherd, which has actually gotten used to by this point. Nonetheless, he claimed that he and the pup were not best friends by any means.

Plus, he cannot stand how much the dog sheds, and his girlfriend apparently is not the best at cleaning up the hair, either.

“I don’t want a dog that barely tolerates me to live with me, and I didn’t want to ask her to choose between her dog and me. So, I haven’t,” he explained.

However, his girlfriend’s lease will be up soon, and the rent prices in their area have soared to crazy heights.

So, even though Kate earns a decent income, being forced to pay such inflated rent will still cause her finances to take a pretty big hit.

That’s why his girlfriend recently asked if he would be open to letting her move in with him.

