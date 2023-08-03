His Girlfriend Doesn’t Want Him To Be A Groomsman In His Friend’s Wedding Because She Isn’t Invited, And His Ex-Girlfriend Will Be A Bridesmaid

Three or four years ago, this guy split up with his ex-girlfriend. They had been dating for five years, but the relationship ultimately crashed and burned.

Apparently, his ex-girlfriend cheated on him, and their breakup was not pretty. He has since started dating a new woman, though, who knows all about his past relationship history.

“And I’m very happy with my current partner, happier than I’ve ever been even,” he said.

Although, he was recently invited to one of his close friend’s weddings– which will take place later this year. He was also asked to be a groomsman in the ceremony.

However, there is one major issue– his ex-girlfriend just so happens to be really close with the bride. So, his ex will be a bridesmaid at the wedding.

This wouldn’t be as big of a problem if his girlfriend was invited. But she isn’t, and he was told that there just was not enough room for his girlfriend to join the “actual wedding” with him.

Instead, his friend informed him that his girlfriend was allowed to go to the after-party. Still, his girlfriend just doesn’t feel comfortable with him going to the wedding anymore without her there.

While he really cares about how she feels, though, he doesn’t feel like he should miss his good friend’s wedding just because she doesn’t trust him to be there.

“If I wasn’t a groomsman, then perhaps it’s a different story,” he reasoned.

