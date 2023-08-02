His Girlfriend Wants Him To Fire His Family Maid, And She Even Yelled At Her Recently

Some people tend to get uncomfortable when talking about having a maid or housekeeper. While many families have the privilege of being able to hire one, other families don’t see them as necessary.

One man is unsure what to do after his girlfriend told him he should fire his family maid after she started working at their apartment.

He’s 25 and has been with his 23-year-old girlfriend, Amy, for three years. They share an apartment together, and he’s very in love with her.

However, he and Amy have been arguing over something quite personal lately.

He grew up in a wealthy family, and since he was seven, his parents have been relying on their 57-year-old maid, Maria, to do their housework.

Over the years, Maria became a very close family friend of theirs. But when his parents recently decided to retire and start vacationing, Maria didn’t have as much work to do for them.

So, his parents came up with the idea to have Maria regularly clean his apartment, and they said they’d pay her fees until he finished the residency program he’s in.

“I gladly approved because I love Maria, and usually I am very tired after work, so it is nice to have someone to take care of the home,” he explained.

“Maria was also happy to keep working for us.”

