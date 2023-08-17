If You Need Some Ideas For Delicious Summer Sandwiches You Can Take With You For A Day At The Beach, Here You Go

One of the best feelings is getting out of the ocean in the middle of a long afternoon on the beach and having a tasty, filling sandwich waiting for you.

Beach sandwiches over the summer are like a rite of passage for a successful day on the sand. As kids, crafting and packing the beach sandwiches were roles usually left to our moms.

Now that we’re adults, it’s up to us.

TikTok content creator Zachariah (@zzzachariah) recently made a video about the beauty of packing two sandwiches for a long beach day.

“You need two sandwiches for a beach day,” says Zach.

“Cause when you first get there at like, 9:30 in the morning, you’re already thinking about that turkey sandwich. And it’s okay, ’cause it’s kind of like the ‘breakfast sandwich.’ So you make a little one for that, just to kind of take the edge off, and then around 1:30 pm when everyone’s getting hungry again, there’s your second sandwich.”

Whether it’s your first or second sandwich of the day, here are a few great beach day sandwich ideas that will keep you full and happy during your afternoon in the sun.

Brie, Fig, and Prosciutto Sandwich

Not only will this sandwich make you feel extra classy, but it’s also great for not getting your bread super soggy. Combine sliced brie cheese, thinly sliced prosciutto, fig jam, and greens of your choice on a hearty baguette or ciabatta roll for a beach sandwich that is sure to make your friends jealous.

