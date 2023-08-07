On The Worst Date of His Life, A Girl Sent Him On A Wild Goose Chase After Pretending She Was In Trouble And In Need of Help

A TikTok user named Coy Austin Theobalt (@coyaustintheobalt) is sharing a bad dating story about a girl who sent him on a wild goose chase after pretending she was in trouble and in need of help. Apparently, it was her way of retaliating against him for not picking up her phone calls.

So he matched with a girl on a dating app and realized they had a few mutual friends. He asked his friends what they thought of her, but nobody knew her very well. She lived in a city that was a couple of hours away from him and often came to town to attend music festivals and concerts.

He started talking to her, and they decided to meet up at a show he was working at. He offered to buy her a ticket.

About a week before the show, she informed him that she wouldn’t be able to make it. He asked her to send the ticket back to him so he could sell it and get his money back.

However, he was met with silence. He called her twice but never received a response. Then, two days before the show, she called back to tell him she would be going after all.

The day before the show, he contacted her to finalize their plans and asked where she wanted to meet. Again, she did not reply.

In the hours leading up to the event, he still hadn’t heard from her. So he resigned himself to the fact that he had lost $35 and would just enjoy the show by himself.

As he began milling around, he ran into two of his friends and ended up telling them what had happened with his date. One of his friends revealed that they had bought their ticket for the show from her. After finding that out, he was pretty upset.

Then, he received a text message from her. She told him she was at a nightclub about a mile away from him. He was still upset with her, so he ignored her message.

