People Either Love Or Get Grossed Out By The Hairless Sphynx Cat, But Perhaps Learning A Bit More About Their Origin Will Change How You Feel About This Unique Breed

Whether you’re passionate about animals or not, talking about Sphynx cats will always be an interesting topic.

People tend to either love or get grossed out by the hairless breed and are usually quite opinionated about them, even if they’ve never seen one in real life.

Perhaps learning a bit more about their origin will change how you feel about the unique breed!

The Sphynx cat first appeared in Toronto, Canada, in 1966.

There was a litter of domestic shorthair kittens, and one little kitten was born without hair due to a genetic mutation. While other hairless cats had existed prior to the Sphynx, breeders started selectively breeding these cats with others that had the same genetic mutation.

It took 30 years for breeders to carefully breed the Sphynx, ensuring their gene pool was wide enough to prevent health issues. Then, in 2002, The Cat Fanciers’ Association officially recognized the breed, and people wanted them.

Sphynx cats typically have triangular-shaped heads and distinguished cheekbones, making them look like the cats in ancient Egypt, which is how the breed got its name.

Although Sphynx cats look like they’re completely bare, they actually have a very fine, short coat of fuzz, almost like a peach!

While it may seem like a cat with no hair needs little maintenance, anyone who adopts a Sphynx cat needs to be fully dedicated to caring for them, as they can be prone to health issues and require routine bathing to take care of their skin.

When some people look at Sphynx cats, they sometimes associate them with being mean and scary because of their appearance.

