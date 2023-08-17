She And Her Best Friend Ran Into A Strange Man One Night When They Were Walking To A Store To Buy Ingredients To Bake Cookies, And To This Day, He Scared Them Into Never Going Out Alone At Night Again

In the summer of 2019, this 19-year-old woman and her best friend were 15, and they were having a sleepover.

Her best friend lived in a tiny village that felt safe, where all the citizens were nice and knew one another.

At 10 p.m., during their sleepover, they wanted to bake cookies because they were hungry for a late-night snack, but they didn’t have all the ingredients they needed at her best friend’s house. Because it was only a five-minute walk away, they walked to a nearby convenience store.

While walking, she and her best friend talked and laughed and didn’t have a care in the world, even though there were no streetlights on the road they were on, so it was pitch-black outside.

“On one side of the road, there was a huge church built at the end of the 1800s. It was abandoned, but they couldn’t destroy it because it was historical,” she explained.

In front of the church was a massive parking lot lit with tiny orange lights. The convenience store was on the other side of the street from the church.

“When we passed on the sidewalk in front of the church, we heard weird classical music playing. It was like a whisper. We turned our eyes to the parking lot, and there he was,” she said.

Now, they felt terrified being alone on the sidewalk at night in the cold. The street was completely deserted.

“We saw a man, really tall and disgusting. His clothes were ripped, and he looked like he hadn’t showered in months. He was dancing in the church parking lot, doing ballet dance moves to a classical song at 10 p.m. on a random summer night,” she explained.

