She Feels Like Diaper Bags Are Non-Negotiable And Must Be Brought Everywhere For Their 1-Year-Old Daughter, But Her Husband Only Ever Brings One Diaper With Him And Is Angry That She’s Questioning His Parenting Abilities

This woman and her husband have a 1-year-old daughter, and she genuinely believes that he is an amazing father. He is an extremely hands-on parent, and she completely trusts him.

She also realizes there are plenty of things that her husband is better at than she is.

“However, we are constantly fighting over the need– in my opinion– to bring the diaper bag with us everywhere we go,” she said.

She always makes sure that the diaper bag is stocked with necessities and loaded into the car whenever she goes somewhere.

Of course, she doesn’t think it’s necessary to bring the diaper inside everywhere– like the grocery store– if it’s just going to be a quick trip.

Nonetheless, she always keeps the diaper bag in the car at the very least.

Her husband, on the other hand, doesn’t think it’s necessary to bring the bag. Instead, he believes one diaper is more than enough to have in case of an emergency.

“I couldn’t disagree anymore with this,” she admitted.

She thinks it’s crucial to have diapers, wipes, clothes, formula, and bottles with them at all times, just in case they need it. According to her, they need these items more often than not, too.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.