She Got Into It With Her Sister-In-Law On Vacation After She Gave Her Younger Niece Her Own Room In The Beach House

Have you ever stayed in a vacation home with friends or family and fought with someone over a room?

It happens all the time, as there’s always that one person who is very insistent on getting the best room in the house no matter what.

One woman recently got into some drama with her sister-in-law after she didn’t let her older niece take over the bedroom she had reserved for her younger niece on vacation.

She and her husband each have sisters with kids. Recently, her sister’s husband has been in the hospital, and her sister has been running around trying to take care of him and her 14-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter.

So, she and her husband figured she’d do her sister a favor and take her niece and nephew to the beach. They rented a beach house for two weeks.

The house has four rooms, so the layout was supposed to be that she and her husband would sleep in one bedroom, her niece and nephew could have their own, and then there’d be one bedroom to spare.

Before their trip, she and her husband got an unexpected request.

“My husband’s sister Mary is a single mom to his seventeen-year-old niece, Ava,” she explained.

“When she heard about the trip, she asked if she could tag along. We originally said no, but she kept pushing and pushing, and eventually, we said they could come for a few days, but they had to be okay with sharing a room and bed.”

