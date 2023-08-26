She Paid Her Sister $400 To Watch Her Daughter For Five Days While She Went On Vacation, But Now Her Sister Is Saying She Underpaid

If you’ve ever babysat kids for a sibling, did you get paid?

Whether or not you should pay your siblings to help out with childcare is a hot debate. And recently, this woman was caught in the middle of it.

“I’ve asked many people with kids how much they would pay their sibling to watch their kid, many of which said they wouldn’t pay their sibling, seeing as they’re family,” she explained.

Nonetheless, she has a 2-year-old daughter and recently needed some help with childcare while she went away on vacation for five days.

So, she asked her sister– who initially expected to be paid $1,000 for the week.

“But I told my sister no chance,” she recalled.

Instead, she got her sister to agree to $400 in compensation before she left for her trip.

Then, she left, and her sister has been sleeping at her house ever since to watch her daughter.

“My sister is staying in my house, running up my bills, and I left her with a whole fridge full of food and drinks while watching my daughter,” she said.

