She Snapped At Her In-Laws When They Made It Clear At Dinner That They Don’t Approve of Her Son’s College Major

Something that happens to a lot of young people is that they have to deal with a whole lot of grief after choosing a college major their parents don’t agree with.

Some teens are born into families where their parents choose to support them no matter what they want to study, while others have to deal with parents or relatives who refuse to help them get through school unless they commit to a degree they approve of.

One woman recently had an outburst after her in-laws wouldn’t stop trying to make her son feel bad for wanting to get a history degree.

Her son, Sam, is getting ready to attend college and has always been passionate about history.

“He has been reading tons of books about history and asking us to visit museums since he was a kid,” she explained.

“It was no surprise to us that he wanted to major in history in college. He got accepted into the history program at NYU and is attending this fall. My husband and I were all really excited and wished him the best of luck.”

Unfortunately, she’s struggling to get her in-laws to support her son as much as she and her husband are.

The other night, she invited them out to dinner with their family to celebrate Sam, but it went “off the rails” very quickly.

It started with her mother-in-law saying to Sam outright that he should consider changing his major because history was great “as a hobby,” but he needed to pursue something more practical.

