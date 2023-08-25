She Wants Her Husband To Go On A Cruise With Her Family Instead of Going On His Annual Family Fishing Trip With His

This woman and her husband have been married for six years. But, every single year since her husband turned 18, he has gone on a fishing trip with his father and brothers.

The trip usually happens in October, and he looks forward to the getaway throughout the entire year.

However, this year, her family decided to go on a cruise– which her parents booked back in December.

“This is the first time ever that my whole family will be together for a vacation,” she said.

Not to mention, her parents were generous enough to pay for her and her husband’s flights and hotel rooms.

But, they would still need to cover some other costs– including food and excursions– which would be pretty expensive for them right now.

And unfortunately, she and her husband thought they would have more money saved up by now. However, other expenses popped up throughout the year, so it wouldn’t be feasible for both trips to take place this year since her husband’s fishing trip is actually pretty luxurious.

“His family is all very well off, so they tend to do expensive stuff– like renting a pontoon and then split it evenly– which puts my husband in a weird spot,” she explained.

“They also go out most nights for dinner, and it gets pretty expensive, plus the fishing licenses for three different states.”

