She’s Breaking Down The 6 Main Types of Best Friends Every Person Should Have

When you take a look at the people in your life, who would you say is your best friend? It’s not always an easy question to answer.

We’re expected to give the name of one person, but the reality is that many people have multiple best friends. There’s your childhood best friend, the friend you met in high school, your college roommate, and the random girl you met at the gym one day.

Although these friends may be very different from one another, all of these friendships are necessary and serve different purposes.

TikToker Alexandra Hayes Robinson (@hellohayes) is sharing an analysis of the six main types of friends that the average person should have.

First is the dead body best friend. This is the person you call when you’ve done something wrong. They’re not going to judge you or ask questions. They will just help you clean up your mess.

Next is the good-time best friend, who you call when you want to have a fun night out. They’re always adventurous and know how to bring out your youthful spirit.

Third is the work best friend. Work is where you spend most of your time, so it’s important to establish meaningful connections there. You may not hang out with your work best friend outside of work, but they make it easier to cope with going to your job every day.

Number four is the similar ambition best friend. This friend understands your goals and aspirations because they have similar ones themselves, whether you’re both trying to launch small businesses or exercise more. When you’re together, you can relate to each other and talk about your ambitions together.

Number five is the original best friend. You grew up with this person, and they know all about your family and your upbringing. If you have drama with your sister, this is the friend you’ll turn to when you need to vent about it.

