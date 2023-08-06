She’s Diving Into The Deeper Meaning of The Barbie Movie, And It’s About Transitioning From Girl To Woman

If you’re wondering what all the rage is about the new Barbie movie, you’re in the right place. TikToker Jena (@themelbourne.mum) is diving into the deeper meaning of the movie.

On the surface, the film just seems to be fun, lighthearted, and purely for entertainment. It’s about a bunch of dolls enjoying themselves in the perfectly pink world of Barbie Land until they end up in the real world, where they embark on a journey of self-discovery.

Plenty of movies are about introspection and discovering your individuality, so Barbie doesn’t seem all that special. However, when you watch closely, you might find that the Barbie movie is surprisingly deep.

When fans flocked into movie theaters on opening night, dressed in all-pink outfits, who knew they would be in for a detailed analysis of the hardships women face while living in a patriarchal society?

Jena states that the film is about transitioning from girl to woman. Barbie Land represents a girl’s childhood. There, we felt safe and naive, oblivious to the challenges we would face once we were grown.

The real world in the Barbie movie is what womanhood feels like. It’s scary and painful in so many ways. And in the real world, women are held to unrealistic expectations by society.

As we become older, we come to realize the sacrifices our mothers and grandmothers made so that we could have better lives.

At the end of her analysis, Jena quoted from the movie, “We mothers stand still so our daughters can look back to see how far they have come.”

The Barbie movie has also become quite controversial as many people have vastly different interpretations of it. Some men have taken offense to the film, claiming that it’s “anti-man” and makes them look like “second-class citizens.”

