She’s Not Sure How To Deal With Watching Her Husband Live Happily Ever After With The Girl He Left Her For

This 30-year-old woman and her 38-year-old husband did hit a bad spot in their marriage 2 years prior.

They decided to spend a bit of time living separately in the earlier part of 2022, but they did talk to one another every single day.

They also did spend some time together in person, but it seemed like he was just no longer attracted to her.

This only served to drive a bigger wedge between them. Then in August of last year, her husband invited her to attend a concert with him, but she couldn’t go because she had to work.

“Suddenly, 3 months later, he said he wanted a divorce,” she explained. “I later found out that he had met a woman who seemed to fit all of the physical descriptions of his types.”

“He looks happy with her. He even told her I love you, right away, when it took him nearly two years to tell me he loved me. We both signed divorce papers amicably and have been no contact since.”

“Sometimes I think I’m fine, but I wake up crying. I have cried by myself so many times. I look in the mirror, and I hate what I see. It was never enough to satisfy him. All of his friends and family like her so much more.”

Occasionally, she will go a couple of weeks believing she’s fine and moving past it all, only to end up bursting into tears all over again.

She does know that her husband was never the man for her, but she says that her heart cannot quit being in love with him.

