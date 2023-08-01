She’s Talking About A Bad First Date With A Guy Who Criticized Her Love of TikTok

TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform, seemed to appear out of nowhere. It practically blew up overnight–and it’s not hard to tell why.

The app allows users to showcase their creativity in ways that have never been done before. Additionally, it contains a diverse range of entertaining content, provides good advice, and even raises awareness of current social issues.

However, some individuals aren’t fans of TikTok, citing it to be a useless tool with a lack of high-quality content. But what those people don’t know is how informative the app really is because what they see depends on their own algorithm.

TikToker Hannah (@hannah.bayles) is talking about a bad first date with a guy who criticized her for her love of TikTok.

“His tiny brain couldn’t comprehend that there is more than just funny videos on my FYP,” she wrote in the caption of her video.

Recently, she went on a date with a guy, and during their conversation, they happened to land on the topic of TikTok. They were talking about the TikTok algorithm, and he mentioned that the app was great to use for watching funny videos and passing the time.

Hannah chimed in, saying that she genuinely loved TikTok because the app had shown her videos that had actually changed her life.

Upon hearing her statement, his reaction was one of disbelief and derision. Hannah was upset about how rude and judgmental he was being. That was the moment she decided that she would never see him again.

“Obviously, he doesn’t have the beautifully curated feed on TikTok like I do…he’s not seeing the life-changing advice from people and what they learn from their therapists and about estrogen dominance and other health-related things,” she said.

