She’s Talking About How The Direction You’re Heading In Life Is More Important Than Your Pace

Do you have a clear picture of what you want out of your life? Honestly, many people don’t. We live in a world where everything changes quickly, and we get caught up in life’s fast pace.

Throughout our lives, we’ve been told that if we want to achieve our goals, we must toil away all of our hours to get there faster. If we’re exhausted and burned out by the end of the week, that just means we’re on the right path and inching closer than ever to where we want to be.

As a result, many people believe that speed is the most important factor in getting where they want to be. But at the end of the day, speed doesn’t matter if you’re steered in the wrong direction. Sometimes, the faster you travel, the farther away you become from the life you’ve been dreaming of.

TikToker Natalie Bell (@natalie_bell) is sharing some advice she wishes she would’ve known earlier in life about reaching success and healing from any situation.

In her video, she emphasizes how the direction you’re heading toward is actually much more important than your pace. If you’re traveling in the right direction, you will reach your destination sooner or later. As they say, slow and steady wins the race.

“Direction is more important than speed. It doesn’t matter how slow you go. It just matters that you don’t stop,” she started the video.

It may be that you’ll have to learn this lesson more than once. Therefore, certain scenarios will play out in your life seemingly on repeat until you learn the lesson.

Along the way, you will most likely have to let go of some of the people in your life if you want to show commitment to your growth. Natalie clarifies that this is not because you don’t care about those people but because those people don’t care about you.

It’s impossible to make much progress toward your dreams when you’re surrounded by individuals who aren’t supportive and who might lead you astray.

