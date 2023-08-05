Stop Making These Five Hair-Brushing Mistakes To Promote Better Hair Health And Growth

Brushing our hair is usually something we do without ever giving it a second thought. It’s probably been a part of your morning get-ready ritual for years, and you could cycle through the task with your eyes closed.

But what if something so routine, so every day, is actually causing our hair harm?

You might be shocked to learn that most of us are making a ton of hair-brushing mistakes that are wreaking havoc on our locks. Let’s break them down.

Brushing Wet Hair

If you just stepped out of the shower, resist the urge to tackle your tangles right away. I am personally guilty of this blunder.

When wet, your hair strands are in their most vulnerable state. Brushing them at this time could just lead to breakage and split ends.

Instead, wait until your hair is just slightly damp before starting to detangle. And don’t forget to be gentle.

Using The Wrong Brush

All brushes were not created equal. So, depending on your hair type, your ideal hairbrush likely won’t be the same as other people in your household.

