Truly Making Amends Is More Than Just Saying “I’m Sorry,” And Here’s How To Master The Art of A Genuine Apology

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

Apologizing truly is an art. Sometimes, a simple “I’m sorry” just doesn’t cut it– especially in more severe situations.

That doesn’t mean apologies aren’t worth your while, though. Whether it’s a misunderstanding with a friend or a blunder at work, a genuine apology can mend bridges and heal wounds.

So, rather than avoiding apologizing, here’s how to craft a legitimate apology that actually resonates and shows you care.

Tips For Delivering A Genuine Apology

The first and arguably most important step to crafting an apology is really understanding what went wrong in the first place. Remove your biases from the situation and analyze what happened from a third-party perspective.

Figure out what it is that you are actually apologizing for, and digest how your actions or decisions made another person feel. By understanding the core issue, you will be able to express genuine remorse.

When it comes time to deliver your apology, there are also plenty of common mistakes to avoid.

Primarily, make sure you express your feelings without directing blame. Saying “I’m sorry you feel that way” can seem pointed and insincere. Instead, own your actions and express how you feel about what happened.

Simply telling someone, “I regret what I did and understand how it made you feel,” can send a powerful message.

At the same time, don’t try to make excuses or justify your actions. Sure, providing context behind your thought process can be okay, as long as you don’t rattle off excuse after excuse. This is a surefire way to undermine the sincerity of your apology.

