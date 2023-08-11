While He And His Wife Were Separated, She Got Pregnant With Another Guy, But Now She Says She’s Still In Love With Him And Wants Him Back

Breaking up and getting back together is complicated enough, but when it involves someone else’s child too, it’s even more of a sticky situation.

This 30-year-old man and his 30-year-old wife have not had an easy time in their marriage, and the beginning of the end was exactly a year ago.

Back then, he discovered that his wife was speaking to another guy, and she was also sending this guy some steamy photos.

As soon as he found this out, he confronted his wife immediately. Instead of saying sorry or that she felt guilty for what she did, she told him that she wanted to begin seeing this other guy that she was talking to.

She also said she had no interest in being with him anymore, which certainly hurt. They do have two children together, who are 8 and 5.

So, they separated, and his wife pursued a relationship with that other guy, but it hardly lasted.

“After a couple of months, she moved in with a completely different guy than she left me for, and they immediately became pregnant,” he explained.

“She has now told me that she is still in love with me and wants to be with me again and have our family back together.”

“I have really missed her and my kids and how we were as a family. I would love to have my family back, and I think it would be beneficial for our kids.”

