A Guy Walked Out On Her In The Middle of Their Date After Getting Up To Go To The Bathroom

Dating is like the Wild West. It doesn’t seem like there are any hard and fast rules because each situation is unique and calls for a different approach.

Still, that’s no excuse to start behaving however you see fit or to be rude to another person, particularly when it comes to wanting to get out of a date.

There are a ton of ways to cancel a date politely. Leaving mid-date without a word of explanation is not one of those ways.

Sitting through a date you don’t want to be on isn’t anyone’s idea of fun. But if your date doesn’t even bother to give you a heads-up, it shows that they are inconsiderate.

A TikTok creator named Sydney Davis (@davissydney) is sharing the reason why a guy walked out during the middle of their date.

She went on a date with an older man, thinking he would be more mature than the guys her age. However, she was proven wrong. So they went to dinner together, and the conversation was good. Overall, the date seemed to be going well.

They had ordered identical meals, so they had eaten the exact same entrée and sides and drank the same beverages. After dinner was over, he suggested that they have one more drink at the bar before leaving.

Sydney agreed, so then he told her that he was going to the bathroom and would meet her at the bar. But, of course, he never ended up meeting her at the bar.

Thirty minutes later, she was still sitting there by herself when he sent her a message on Facebook, telling her that he threw up in the bathroom and had to leave because he had gotten vomit all over himself.

