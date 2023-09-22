Celebrity Have Created An Auction With Unique Experiences You Can Bid On As A Way To Help Raise Money For Struggling Crew Members Impacted By The SAG-AFTRA Strike

By now, most of you are probably aware of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike that has been ongoing since July 14th this year.

For those of you who don’t know much about the strike, what’s happening is that there is an ongoing dispute between the American actors’ union (SAG-AFTRA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The Writers Guild of America (WAG), which represents over 11,500 screenwriters, is also on strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

This strike has tremendously impacted the film and television industry, as many projects have been delayed or canceled as actors, writers, etc., have been demanding better pay, better residuals, regulation for the use of A.I., and better overall working conditions.

Since the strike, many film and television crew members have sadly lost their health insurance and have begun financially struggling, as it’s been over two months since it began.

So, in order to help raise money for struggling crew members, actors, and writers have partnered with the Union Solidarity Coalition to hold an online auction selling unique and personal experiences with some of today’s most popular faces.

As of right now, some of the experiences up for bidding include a dinner with actors Bob Odenkirk and David Cross, a pottery class for two in New York City with Busy Phillips, a West Hollywood bar crawl with actress Dolly De Leon, a dog walk with actor Adam Scott, and a chance to complete the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle with actress Natasha Lyonne.

Some of the experiences up for auction already have extremely high-costing bids; for instance, the Bob Odenkirk and David Cross dinner is already up to $12,100 with 82 bids, which is great news for the charitable cause.

Not only are experiences with celebrities up for auction, but so are famous artifacts and signed objects.

Some of those objects include a Harvard prop chair used in the popular Hulu series “The Dropout,” an apron from the famous FX series “The Bear” signed by Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, and a vinyl copy of the album “Aurora” from the series “Daisy Jones and The Six” signed by Riley Keough.

