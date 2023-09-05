Give Your Garden A Quick Makeover With These Seven Fast-Growing Shrub Varieties

In today’s world, nobody has time to waste– including gardeners. That’s why fast-growing shrubs should become your very best friend.

Not only do these vibrant plants fill out your garden quickly, but they also offer privacy, attract pollinators, and can be a visual delight.

If patience is not your strong suit, or you simply want to make a noticeable difference in your garden’s appearance without waiting for years, I get it. Check out these seven shrub varieties; they’re just what you need.

Forsythia

One of the early spring bloomers, Forsythia is known for its bright yellow flowers that fill any garden with a vibrant hue. It’s also one of the first shrubs to bloom and will grow quickly, bringing an immediate sense of freshness to the garden.

Plant it in full sun to partial shade and well-drained soil. Also, prune after flowering and water regularly.

Forsythia does require some care, but it’s worth it for the shrub’s rapid growth and the promise of brightening up your garden when spring arrives.

Lilac

The sweet smell of Lilacs is a favorite among gardeners. The fragrant purple or white flowers grow vigorously and can fill your entire garden with their lovely aroma.

