Her Former Best Friend Dated Her Fiancé Back In High School, So That’s Why She’s Not Inviting Her To Her Wedding Next Month

This 24-year-old girl is marrying her 25-year-old fiancé named Josh next month. She and Josh have been together for just under a decade, and they actually went to high school together.

Back then, Josh actually was dating her best friend Rachel, and this was when she and Rachel were freshmen.

After several weeks, Josh and Rachel split up, and then she and Josh started dating a year after that.

“Rachel was quite hurt when we started dating because she still wasn’t over him,” she explained.

“Our relationship was never the same after that, but I still considered her a friend. The situation got even worse at prom that year when Josh admitted that he never liked Rachel and he only dated her because he wanted to get closer to me.”

“Rachel left prom crying, and I broke up with Josh, but we got back together a few weeks later. Rachel and I are still part of the same friend group, but we’re not really good friends anymore.”

Now, a little bit ago, she sent out her invitations for her wedding, and she did invite Rachel’s family, as they are close friends of her family.

However, she excluded Rachel, as she’s afraid Rachel will do something to destroy her special day since she feels Rachel has done that before in the past.

Rachel did say she will not show up to the wedding, but she was clearly hurt to not be invited along with her family.

