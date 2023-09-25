She Dropped Out of College After Half A Semester, And She’s Not Going Back Just To Spite Her Mom And Dad

When this 20-year-old girl was little, her mom and dad really gave her every single opportunity to be successful in life.

She happened to be one of the smartest kids in her elementary school because things were easy back then.

As she moved on to middle school and high school, her grades only ended up being ok, as she needed to put in some serious effort, but she didn’t want to.

She was lazy, and she cheated her entire way through the remainder of her school years before she graduated in 2021.

“I always wanted to do something in creative, and thought I wouldn’t attend college,” she explained.

“But during sophomore/junior year, I had [the] motivation to…up until COVID hit, and from then on, I just wanted to stay inside and play games all day. I got into a few colleges in my senior year despite putting [in] little effort.”

“Now that I’m done talking about my education, let’s talk about my parents. My parents used to be strict, and from when I was age 13 and younger, they would discipline me by yelling and spanking me and yelling at me more for crying.”

This did not happen every day, but it happened frequently enough that it caused her to become unable to regulate her emotions.

She also fell into a depression, and she’s extremely sensitive to a ton of things. She has never gone to therapy to help solve this because she doesn’t want to, and she does still struggle immensely with her issues.

