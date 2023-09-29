Yes, It’s Possible To Be Overhydrated, And These Are The Signs You’re Drinking Way Too Much Water

Drinking water is the age-old go-to health tip, right? Eight glasses a day, and you’re supposed to be golden.

But, have you ever stopped to wonder what happens if you indulge in too much of a good thing? If not, you might be surprised to learn that it is completely possible to become overhydrated, and it is way more common than you might suspect.

The Surprising Truth Behind Overhydration

First things first, it’s obviously crucial to drink enough water. It keeps everything flowing, from digestion to mental clarity.

But in a world where people tend to think “more is better,” you might end up drowning in too much water. It’s not just about carrying around that fancy water bottle with hourly marks; it’s about balance.

Finding that hydration sweet spot can be tricky. However, the best way to assess your drinking habit is by listening to your body.

There are four main signs that you are sipping a bit too much. The first and easiest to identify is frequent trips to the bathroom.

Are you on a first-name basis with every public restroom in town? If you are constantly getting up to use the bathroom at home or cannot make it through a 30-minute car ride without hitting a pit stop, you very well may be overdoing it.

Swelling or discoloration is another sign that your body is overhydrated. If you have puffy hands or swollen feet, you may be retaining too much water from over-drinking.

