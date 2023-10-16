A 75-Pound German Shepherd Probably Isn’t The Best Dog For Your 400-Square-Foot New York City Apartment, But Here Are 5 Dog Breeds That Thrive In Small Spaces

Just because you live in a small space doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the love and companionship that a furry best friend can provide.

Of course, it is true that some dog breeds require more room to roam. That’s why a 75-pound German Shepherd might not be the best pup for your 400-square-foot New York City apartment.

But, there is no need to fret– because there are still plenty of dog breeds out there that actually thrive in compact environments. So below, we’ve included the top 10 dog breeds you shouldn’t worry about adopting if you live in an apartment or tiny home.

French Bulldog

Charming, easy-going, and compact, French Bulldogs are the epitome of small-space living. They have low energy levels, which makes them very well-suited for apartment life and short walks on the sidewalk.

French Bulldogs are also known for their affectionate nature– making them the perfect snuggle buddies and companions in big cities.

Adult Frenchies generally weigh between 20 and 28 pounds, which means that if your living space allows dogs under 30 pounds, you are good to go!

It is crucial to note, though, that French Bulldogs tend to suffer from health problems– including but not limited to ear infections, conjunctivitis, and skin fold dermatitis.

So, be sure to do your due diligence when opting to adopt a Frenchie and be prepared for potential veterinary bills.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.