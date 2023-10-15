At What Age Should You Let Your Kiddo Go Trick Or Treating Alone? Here’s How To Decide And Prepare For The Big Night

Halloween is the night famous for adorable costumes, sweet candies, and the making of cherished childhood memories.

But, as your little goblin or superhero starts to grow older, they’ll inevitably want a bit more independence on this spooky holiday.

The question that keeps many parents up at night is: when is the right time to release the reigns and let your child trick or treat without an adult shadowing their every move?

Spoiler alert: there is no hard and fast answer.

Knowing Your Child’s Maturity Level

Age isn’t just a number when it comes to your child’s safety. And while it might be tempting to set a specific age benchmark, the real determinant is your child’s maturity and understanding of basic safety principles.

Some 10-year-olds might be perfectly ready to go it alone, while some 13-year-olds might still benefit from a little guidance. It all depends.

The General Age Consensus

Though there’s no universal answer, many experts suggest that kids around the age of 12 or 13 can start trick-or-treating with a group of friends without adults.

