“Boo Baskets” Are The Fall Gift Trend Taking TikTok By Storm: Here’s How To Create Your Very Own For A Loved One

Have you ever heard of a ‘boo basket?’

It actually doesn’t have anything to do with ‘booing’ someone, that Halloween prank where you ring someone’s doorbell and leave something funny on their doorstep.

Building a ‘boo basket’ is a cute basket filled with fall and Halloween-themed gifts and treats to give to your loved one. They’ve been taking over TikTok, as lots of husbands have been filming themselves assembling and delivering them to their wives.

However, boo baskets are intended for anyone! You can give one to your spouse, best friend, mom or dad, etc.

So, how do you make a boo basket?

To get all your boo basket items, you’ll want to hit up a store like Target or Walmart, where you can get all sorts of things in one place. You’ll also want to ensure you’re in a store with fun fall-themed stuff like candles, blankets, snacks, etc.

First, grab a nice basket that can hold at least five to six items.

Here are a few basic categories each of your gifts can come from – you’ll want to get the recipient a few fall-themed items, something cozy, something that has to do with self-care, something they’ve been wanting or are passionate about, and some of their favorite snacks.

So, for instance, your fall-themed item could be anything from a pumpkin spice-scented candle to a ghost-shaped mug. You can also look for a cute piece of fall decor that would make them happy.

