Fragrance Has Been Associated With Witchcraft Since Ancient Times, Which Raises The Question: What Does A Witch Smell Like?

Perfume is something that’s typically worn by women. It mesmerizes the senses once it’s applied. You can’t see it, but it’s there, and it enchants us.

In a way, it’s kind of like magic. In fact, cultures across the globe have associated fragrance with witchcraft since ancient times, which raises the question: What does a witch smell like?

For instance, the Greeks and Romans believed in magical spells. Professional magicians would use fragrances in their rituals, such as scented inks. Doctors also held the belief that plants with stronger aromas had better healing properties.

Scents were even linked to all-powerful figures. The gods were thought to have a sweet smell, and wherever they went, they would leave a pleasant lingering odor behind.

Additionally, perfumes were a means of communicating with the gods. If someone wanted to try contacting a god, they would burn incense.

In Greek and Roman literature, almost all magicians were women who used fragrances to overpower people. The most famous witch of all, Medea, used scents when casting magic to aid Jason in his quest for the Golden Fleece.

She helped him sneak past the dragon guarding the fleece by sprinkling herbal potions in its eyes. The odor from the herbs forced the dragon to succumb to sleep.

Another example is found in the witch Canidia, a character constructed by a Roman poet named Horace.

In his poems, he described Canidia as a cruel, horrific-looking witch who murdered a child to use some of his body parts in a magical perfume she could use to win back her lover.

