Gone Are The Days Of Pink, Blue, And Yellow Manicure Hues: Here Are The Trendiest Fall Nail Colors To Try Out During Your Next Salon Visit

A super fun way to embrace a new season is to rock a fresh manicure with a seasonal nail color.

With summer now officially over, it’s time to reconsider the shades you’ll pick at your next nail salon visit. Gone are the days of bright pink, blues, and yellows. Now, it’s time to embrace some cozier colors.

If you’re ready to start getting some fall-themed manicures, here are the trending nail colors for this year’s sweater weather.

Terracotta

Terracotta is a really warm, somewhat burnt orange color that reminds us of all things fall, from foliage to pumpkin pie to apple cider. It’s a great color to get you in the mood for pumpkin season!

Plum

If you still love cool-toned colors like purple but want to avoid anything that reminds you of spring or summer, try a nice dark, plum purple color. Not only is it beautiful and elegant, but it’s also somewhat edgy and makes a great shade if you want to sport a spooky costume on Halloween.

Latte

Latte nails are a growing trend in the beauty world. If you want a little more information on how to achieve the latte nail look, you can check out our article on it here! They’re very chic and perfect for those who like a more minimalistic look.

