There’s A New Manicure Trend Relating To One of Our Favorite Fall Beverages: A Nice, Hot Latte

We’re entering an era of fashion and beauty looks inspired by certain foods or treats, such as “glazed donut skin” and “strawberry girl makeup.”

Now, there’s a new beauty trend relating to one of our favorite fall beverages – a nice, hot latte.

Latte nails are the newest manicure trend as people are already beginning to abandon their bright pink, blue, and green summer colors and embrace a shade that reminds us of sweater weather.

The shade of latte nails is pretty much what you’d expect, as they range from various beige to light brown colors. While some people have scoffed at nude-colored nails in the past, now they’re being embraced as a minimalistic, cozy trend.

One of the coolest parts about the latte nail trend is that you can customize the latte shade to match your unique skin tone.

Some beauty experts suggest taking a look at the makeup products you wear on a day-to-day basis as the inspiration for your latte nail color.

For instance, go through your most favorite bronzers, foundations, and concealers, picking the color that compliments your skin tone best. Then boom, you have latte nails.

As someone with fair skin, I’ll personally be using my Benefit Bronzer in the shade ‘Hoola’ as my latte nail inspiration!

While these tips are helpful, you don’t have to worry about picking the perfect shade when looking to achieve the latte nail look.

