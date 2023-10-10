He Started Casually Seeing A 40-Year-Old Woman And Didn’t Disclose His Age, So When She Eventually Found Out He’s Only 23, She Was Furious

This 23-year-old guy recently went out to a bar and wound up meeting a woman who was 40 years old.

They immediately hit it off, too, and he thought that she was extremely beautiful. So, they exchanged numbers and have met up multiple times each week ever since.

He found out that the woman had just left a marriage– which was “loveless”– and was just looking to have some fun.

“And I’m not looking for anything serious,” he said.

However, their arrangement recently went sideways after the woman found out his real age.

It all began when she decided to Google his name and realized that he was actually 23 years old. Afterward, she texted him– extremely angry– and accused him of deceiving her.

Apparently, since he had told the woman that he was an engineer, she assumed he was at least in his thirties. After all, getting an engineering degree takes about five years.

“But, in reality, I graduated last summer and started working,” he revealed.

He also did not understand what the big deal was, either, since he and the woman wanted the same thing– something more casual. On top of that, he genuinely likes her and enjoys being intimate with her more than he ever has before.

