He Was Sick Of His Neighbor’s Kids Being So Noisy, So He Played His Bagpipes Outside Their Bedroom Window At 6:30 A.M. On A Saturday To Teach Them A Lesson

This man lives in a neighborhood that is pretty tight-knit, and he and his neighbors usually get along pretty well. However, some new neighbors moved in next door to him about a year ago, and everything changed for him.

Apparently, his neighbors have two kids– who are 7 and 9 years old– who are always disturbing the peace and quiet by being really noisy.

“And while I totally get that kids can be loud and rowdy sometimes, this has reached a whole new level,” he said.

To be clear, he has tried talking to the kids’ parents before, too. During these discussions, he also made sure that he was patient, understanding, and polite.

Nonetheless, he felt like talking to his neighbors was the same as talking to a brick wall.

“They just brushed it off, saying kills will be kids,” he recalled.

So, just last weekend, when he finally had enough, he had a bit of an epiphany and decided to give the children a taste of their own medicine.

More specifically, he thought it would be a good idea to go play the bagpipes right outside of the kids’ bedroom window early this past Saturday morning.

“I’m talking full-blown bagpipe serenade at 6:30 a.m.,” he revealed.

