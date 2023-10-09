Her Boyfriend Proposed To Her With A Gaudy, Showy Engagement Ring, And It’s Not What She Wanted At All

This 25-year-old girl’s 26-year-old boyfriend proposed to her a couple of days ago, and they have been together for five years.

Throughout their relationship, they have discussed getting married one day, so she really wasn’t that surprised that he popped the question.

She also mentioned to him a handful of times that she wanted a specific kind of engagement ring, and that’s what she wanted him to pick out for her when the time came to get engaged.

“Well, he proposed with a ring that was the complete opposite of what I want,” she explained. “Think simple minimalist vs. very big and gaudy.”

“I obviously said yes but was a bit visibly taken aback by the ring. I tried to keep my composure since our families were present.”

“The next day, I asked him if we could get me another ring that was more to my liking since I would be the one wearing it. He said no that the ring comes from his family, and so he gets to decide how it looks. He also said that since his family is very comfortable (think one Europe trip a year type of rich), it shouldn’t look like he skimped on the ring for his fiancée.”

Her boyfriend has been nothing but kind and caring towards her, so she really was taken aback when he refused to let her get a new engagement ring.

The ring he proposed to her with is not a family heirloom, it’s one he specifically purchased for her, which is also leaving her puzzled as to why they can’t swap it out for something she really wants to wear.

Later on, their parents all heard about her having a problem with the ring, and they’re split on how this should be handled.

