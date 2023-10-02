Her Fiancé Told Her That She Used To Be Attractive, But She Has Since Put On A Lot of Weight

This 28-year-old woman has sadly struggled with body image issues throughout her entire life. She really attaches the majority of her self-worth to how others think she looks.

She is making an effort to change, but it’s been a long road for her so far. Now, since the pandemic, she has put on a lot of weight.

She’s in the process of getting her weight back to what it was prior to the pandemic, but it’s been a bumpy journey without a lot of progress.

This really does frustrate her to no end since she is working at it and not getting the results she wants.

“I do talk to my fiancé about my body image and weight struggles,” she explained. “One time as we were talking about it, he accidentally referred to my pre-Covid body as “when you used to be attractive” (vs. before I gained the weight, before Covid, etc.).”

“It hurt me so bad. I pointed it out to him a few moments later. He apologized and said he didn’t realize that’s the language he used. But in my heart, I knew he meant it. That he used to find me attractive, but how he doesn’t.”

“I haven’t been able to get over it since. I have so many body image issues and beat myself up for it already. To hear the person who is supposed to love you the most unconditionally validate that self-judgment is so hard.”

She is aware that her fiancé is in love with her and that being with someone on a long enough timeline is about far more than being attracted on a physical level.

Regardless, she is so hurt that he could even say what he did to her, and she’s not sure how she can move on from it.

