Her Friend Brought Their 5-Year-Old Daughter To Halloween Horror Night, And The Kid Was Petrified, So She Told Her Friend To Be A Better Parent And Learn How To Say “No” To Their Kid

This 21-year-old woman has a 28-year-old co-worker who she’s also friends with.

Her friend has a daughter who’s 5-years-old. Even though her daughter is delightful some of the time, she also has a tendency to be poorly behaved and entitled at other times.

From the time she was born, her friend’s daughter has been pampered and showered with tons of presents. Growing up, she hadn’t heard the word “no” very often from her parents.

Since it’s October, she has been desperately wanting to go to the Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios.

Her boyfriend works at Universal Studios. One of the perks of his job is that he has free entry to the park in addition to a complimentary ticket that she uses. He also receives discounts on food and merchandise at the park.

Her friend and her friend’s husband were thinking about going as well, and on short notice, they planned to go with them.

“We were talking about it at her place when her daughter overheard. Suddenly, she was whining and complaining about wanting to go. This event is definitely not one you should bring your kids to. It’s full of jump scares, gore, and drunk adults. We are also planning to go at 8 p.m. and stay until 2 in the morning,” she said.

While she was at her friend’s house, her friend started talking about something else to try to distract her daughter, which seemed to work at the time.

Unfortunately, the night of the event, her friend showed up with her husband and their daughter, who was so thrilled that she was jumping around.

