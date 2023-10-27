His Girlfriend Just Revealed That She Has $3,000 To Her Name, And He’s Terrified To Know That She’s Not Financially Secure

This 34-year-old man has a girlfriend a year younger than him, and he really does love her. In fact, he’s positive this is the woman he wants to marry, and they have even begun looking for a place to start renting together so they can live under the same roof.

His girlfriend works as an esthetician and has her own little business. After she pays for all of her business expenses, she only takes home approximately $500 every month.

She also just revealed to him that she only has $3,000 to her name. Although she does not have any kind of debt, he can’t believe she hasn’t saved up more money by now, and he finds this super concerning.

In regards to his financial status, after he pays his bills, he is able to save $1,000 a month. Additionally, he has more than $100,000 in his savings accounts.

“When we started dating a year ago, she said she made $8,000/month, but that’s her revenue, not take home,” he explained.

“I’m terrified. As someone who grew up with parents who made terrible financial decisions over and over, I never want to be in the situations they got themselves in.”

“Despite making over $150k a year for many years, they always worried and fought over money and lived beyond their means.”

He adores his girlfriend, but he’s horrified and anxious to know that she’s not financially secure like he is.

“Any advice on how to handle this situation from anyone who has been here with a partner they love?” he wondered.

