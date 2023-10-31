His Neighbor Wants Him To Pay Her Gas Bill Because He Added A Second Story To His House That Now Blocks The Sun From Warming Up Her Home, But He’s Refusing To Foot The Bill And Doesn’t Think It’s His Responsibility

This man’s family is currently growing, which is why he decided to add a second floor to their house.

However, his home sits on top of a large hill– meaning that his neighbor to the right is situated lower than his house.

So now, ever since he added a second story, his home has been blocking the sun from hitting most of his neighbor’s house.

“As well as a good portion of her backyard closest to her house,” he said.

Back in the summer, when he first started building the addition, his neighbor was pretty upset, too. But, she was mostly disgruntled because her flowerbeds– which are located in her backyard– stopped getting direct sunlight.

However, now that the weather is starting to cool down, she’s upset about more than just her garden.

Instead, she’s annoyed that her overall home is lacking sun exposure and claims that it’s causing her house to become much colder.

So, his neighbor has actually started turning on her heat already– even though she’s never had to use her heat so early in the year before.

This has caused his neighbor to claim that her gas bill is going to skyrocket, blaming him for the extra expense.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.