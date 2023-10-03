His Wife Is Cheating On Him, And He Just Found Out That She Booked A Boudoir Photo Shoot As A Gift For Her New Boyfriend

This man sadly learned a bit more than a week ago that his wife is cheating on him, and it’s with a guy who used to be her boyfriend back in high school.

He has seen the messages exchanged between his wife and her boyfriend, and they’re pretty romantic and lovey-dovey.

He then discovered that his wife has booked a boudoir photo shoot as a gift for her boyfriend, which really hurts his heart.

His physical relationship with his wife has always been problematic for various reasons, and they have been together for two decades.

His wife has never tried to do something special for him, like booking a boudoir photo shoot, but she has attempted to say she would get a special outfit or do something spontaneous like go skinny dipping with him.

She never did follow through, though, with any of those things, yet here she is, jumping at the chance to do something thoughtful for another man, and one she’s not even married to.

His wife has said she doesn’t want to get divorced, so it’s even more confusing to him that she would cheat without wanting their marriage to end.

He and his wife do have kids, and they fully expect him to fight for his wife and to remain married to her despite her infidelity.

“I know I should get over her and not care, but I can’t stop thinking that this guy is going to get all the things I wanted from my wife, all while I’m still paying the bills and being blamed for the impending divorce,” he said.

