Just 15 Months Ago, She And Her Husband Were Seriously Struggling To Make Ends Meet, But Now, She’s Sharing Their “Full Circle Moment” After Realizing They Finally “Made It” And Are Building The Life Of Their Dreams

Have you ever had what you’d describe as a “full circle moment?”

One woman and her husband recently had that kind of moment after something crazy happened to them as they were celebrating 15 months of her working a new job.

Em Walcott (@emm.walcott) is a TikTok creator and calls herself an ‘affiliate marketing mama’ of three kids. She’s found great success in her new marketing job and now has her own e-book about how to follow in her footsteps career-wise.

In a viral TikTok video, Em describes her and her husband as people who weren’t raised to hold onto generational wealth or be financially savvy. Fifteen months ago, they were struggling to make ends meet and had little money.

However, one of their favorite weekend activities was to drive around nice neighborhoods on Sundays, look at nice houses, and wonder how the owners could afford them and what they do for a living.

“We had a total full circle moment this morning, not because of our house, but because if you’ve been following our story at all, you know, 15 months ago, we were living broke as a joke,” Em explains in her TikTok video.

“But because I learned online skills and freelance digital marketing, I’ve now made over $900,000, and we just got a new Ford Bronco.”

Em and her husband realized they had made it when a lawn care employee working on their house stopped her husband in their driveway and asked him what he did for a living, as he wanted to have the same kind of car as him.

Em’s husband told the lawn man, “It’s not me; it’s all her,” while referring to her.

