Researchers In Spain Identified A Massive, Never-Before-Seen Species Of Sauropod Dinosaur That Roamed The Earth About 122 Million Years Ago

Researchers in Spain have identified a gigantic, never-before-seen species of sauropod dinosaur from the Iberian Peninsula that roamed the earth about 122 million years ago. The dinosaur stood 10 meters, or 32.8 feet tall, and was from the early Cretaceous period.

The discovery of the species, which has been named Garumbatitan morellensis, was made at the Sant Antoni de la Vespa excavation site near the city of Morella.

The remains of at least three different dinosaurs were unearthed at the site. Among the remains were lengthy leg bones, massive vertebrae, and two sets of foot bones that are nearly complete.

Like other sauropods, Garumbatitan morellensis had four legs, an elongated neck and tail, and was an herbivore. It could consume about 66 to 88 pounds of vegetation daily. Paleontologists claim that it is one of the biggest dinosaurs on record.

The excavation of Garumbatitan morellensis was led by Pedro Mocho, a paleontologist from the University of Lisbon. It is unclear exactly how large the dinosaur could get, but one of the fossils had vertebrae that were 3.3 feet wide, a 6.6-foot-long femur, and ribs.

The dinosaur’s build was also unique compared to other sauropods. The way its limbs were attached to its waist suggests that it had a very wide gait. It also walked on top of its metacarpals.

Furthermore, the new findings have shed light on what the ecosystems were like during the early Cretaceous period. Experts believe that the Garumbatitan morellensis inhabited a heavily forested area with tall trees that were a suitable food source for creatures of their dimensions.

The species belongs to a subgroup of sauropods called titanosaurs. Titanosaurs were the largest type of sauropods and thrived until they were wiped out by the asteroid that struck the earth around 66 million years ago.

More specifically, the shape of its leg and bones indicate that Garumbatitan morellensis was one of the most primitive members of a group of sauropods called Somphospondyli.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.