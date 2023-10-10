She Found Out Her Ex’s Stepson Was Bullying Her Daughter, And Her Ex Wasn’t Doing Anything About It, So She Stuck Up For Her Daughter And Claimed Her Ex’s Kids Were Not Her Problem

This 34-year-old woman and her ex-boyfriend broke up about five years ago. They did have a daughter together– who is now 10-years-old– but their relationship ultimately ended after her ex got another woman pregnant.

Since then, they have been co-parenting, with her ex getting to see their daughter on the weekends.

More recently, though, her daughter has been complaining about going to his house because, apparently, her ex’s stepson has been bullying her daughter. And to make matters even worse, her ex actually hasn’t done anything about it.

For context, her ex’s stepson is 15-years-old. Given his age, she didn’t expect the teen to be acting out toward her daughter.

“So I was shocked when my daughter told me that he would hit her, kick her hair, and push her down the stairs,” she revealed.

On top of that, her daughter claimed that her ex would just pretend like he didn’t know what was happening.

Her daughter’s half-sister has been making her daughter’s life hard, too, and reportedly keeps taking her belongings.

That’s why, after her daughter finally came clean about what’s been going on at her ex’s house, she decided to give her ex a call.

To her surprise, though, her ex just minimized the situation and claimed the behavior was just “kids being kids.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.